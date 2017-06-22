Court documents: Group killed Oregon man in school parking lot over marijuana

GRESHAM, Ore.- Four people were taken into custody after allegedly murdering a man over a bag of marijuana.

Authorities found the body of 24-year-old Alex Brodigan outside an Oregon elementary school late Monday night. Investigators determined that Brodigan had been shot in the head.

Court documents obtained by KATU say that a K9 unit led officers to a home just a few blocks from the school. Once there, police arrested 21-year-old Andrew McMahon, 20-year-old Austin Brown, 17-year-old Tyler Mead and 17-year-old Amber Wilson.

All four were charged with murder and robbery.

Court records claim that the group had made plans to rob Brodigan of marijuana. When he refused to hand it over, authorities say Brown shot Brodigan in the head.

Friends say Brodigan’s girlfriend gave birth to their daughter just days before the murder.