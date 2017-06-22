× Crews working to restore power to parts of Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — Crews are working to restore power to the area just north of Chandler due to a large outage.

Officials with Lincoln County Emergency Management posted about the outage on social media Thursday morning just before 6:30.

Accodording to officials, 560 meters just north of Chandler lost power.

CREC crews are working to restore the issue.

Officials ask you not to call 911 to report an outage or to ask when your power will be restored.

To report an outage, call 1-800-375-2884.