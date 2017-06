× Firefighters working to put out blaze at Norman church

NORMAN, Okla. – Firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a Norman church.

Initial reports indicate the Southern Oklahoma Chinese Baptist Church, near Robinson and Porter, caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

No word on what caused the blaze at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.