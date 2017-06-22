Identity released of homicide victim found in rural area of Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY – Officials have determined the identity of the victim from Saturday’s homicide in Garvin County.

41-year-old Robert Leon Deal III’s body was found by an oil field worker inside a pick-up along an oil lease road near the community of Pernell.

“There’s some things in this investigation that we want to withhold from the public, because only the person or persons involved in this killing would know that,” said Sheriff Larry Rhodes.

Authorities say they are still trying to piece together the details and that the community has nothing to worry about.

However, that still leaves some families questioning what exactly happened so close to their home.

“Yes, it’s a little close. My son plays outside all the time here,” said Tammy Alpha.

As of right now, no arrests have been made.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the death.