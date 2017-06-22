× Mother, brother of suspect arrested in connection to Oklahoma murder

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – A murder has torn an Oklahoma family apart after investigators determined that the victim and the suspect were related.

In December of 2016, authorities say 15-year-old Bladen Wright admitted to shooting his cousin, Allen Counts, in the head.

Now, investigators have arrested Wright’s mother and brother for allegedly attempting to help cover up the crime.

Officials say Desiree Wright and Tavis Wright were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory to murder.

According to police, both lied to investigators about the events surrounding Counts’ murder.

Tavis is also accused of helping to hide the murder weapon, a 12-gauge shotgun.

Desiree is out on bond, but Tavis is still in jail with a $75,000 bond.

Bladen is in a juvenile detention center awaiting trial.