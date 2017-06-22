Oklahoma City woman arrested in connection to boyfriend’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman was arrested in connection to her boyfriend’s murder.

On June 16, police were called to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Prospect Ave. just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Devonte Ellison suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ellison was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wednesday afternoon, Ellison’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Renita Wells was arrested in connection to his murder.

Wells was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of first-degree murder.

Update: Police originally said Wells was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for second-degree murder; however, police later said Wells was actually booked into jail for first-degree murder.