Oklahoma girl arrested after allegedly stabbing family member in the face

DURANT, Okla. – A teenage girl was taken into custody after police say she allegedly stabbed a family member in the face.

Authorities tell KXII that they were called to a home near Tenth and Evergreen in Durant on Wednesday afternoon regarding an assault.

Investigators say a 14-year-old girl allegedly stabbed her aunt in the face during an argument.

“I heard a small sword, but I can’t confirm that,” said Lt. Chris Marcy, with the Durant Police Department.

Officers eventually found the teenager hiding in a nearby shed and took her into custody.

Authorities say although the suspect is just 14-years-old, she could face charges as an adult.

The girl’s aunt was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.