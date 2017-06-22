Oklahoma man arrested in connection to 2015 rape of teenage girl

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody for a rape that occurred two years ago in Tulsa.

For the past two years, police have been searching for a man accused of taking advantage of a teenage girl in a park.

In late December of 2015, three teenagers were walking along the Katy Trail when they met a stranger who led them to a secluded area.

After drinking alcohol with the man, police say the suspect forced the two teenage boys to watch as he allegedly sexually assaulted the teenage girl.

The teens went to police, but weren’t able to provide a detailed description of the alleged suspect.

For months, officers poured through surveillance video from nearby businesses to see if they could spot the culprit.

Now, authorities tell FOX 23 that they have a man in custody for the crime.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Michael Cartlege on one count of first-degree rape by instrumentation.