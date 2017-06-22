Oklahoma man on the run after allegedly killing his wife

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was killed after she was allegedly ambushed by her husband outside of their Tulsa home.

Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, police say 25-year-old Jose Ramon Gomezbaca shot and killed his wife, 26-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez.

“It appears that Gomezbaca surprised his wife as she arrived in a car with her family to the house that Gomezbaca shared with his wife and her family,” Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker said in a news release.

Rodriguez was found shot to death inside a car.

The couple has two children together, a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Rodriguez’s brother told the Tulsa World that his sister was seeking separation from Gomezbaca.

After the shooting, Gomezbaca reportedly drove away in a 2004 gray Dodge Ram pickup truck, with the Oklahoma tag 146-QAO.

He is believed to be armed.

The suspect is described as a 5’4″ male, weighing about 140 pounds.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (918)596-2677.