One hospitalized, one arrested after argument between two neighbors turn violent in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in the hospital and one person is in jail after an argument between two neighbors turned violent.

Just after midnight, two neighbors were involved in an argument near S.W. 59th and May.

At one point, police say one of the neighbors shot the other.

The shooter, identified as 32-year-old Jose Angel Lopez, ran away from the scene, but was chased down and taken into custody.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No information has been released on what led up to the argument at this time.