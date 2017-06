× One-year-old transported to hospital after possible drowning in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews responded to a possible drowning in southwest Oklahoma City Wednesday night.

Officials were near the scene of S.W. 15th and Westwood Ave.

A one-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the bathtub.

She was transported to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

NewsChannel 4 has a crew at the scene.