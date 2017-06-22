× OSU Guard Jawun Evans Picked in 2nd Round, Traded to Clippers

Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night, going 39th overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Evans was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Evans was projected in some mock drafts to go as high as the first round, but slipped to the second round.

Evans decided to turn pro after two seasons at OSU.

He was Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2015-16 and first team All-Big 12 as a sophomore in 2016-17.