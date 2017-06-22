Relief from the heat is in sight!

The heat is on once again today, but relief is in sight!

Look for mostly sunny skies today with temps in the low to mid 90s.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Storm “Cindy” moves north through Texas today and Friday.

This will bring additional clouds to the state and some rain and storms to far eastern Oklahoma.

A powerful cold front will sweep across our state Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and some remaining isolated storms Saturday through Sunday morning.

This system will also usher in cooler air for the weekend!