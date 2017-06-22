Report: Canadian sniper killed ISIS militant from more than 2 miles away

A report states that a long-distance shot from a sniper stopped an attack on Iraqi security forces, according to Toronto’s Globe and Mail.

A source told the newspaper that a Canadian solider in Iraq killed an ISIS militant from more than two miles away.

“The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces,” a military source told the paper. “Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force and because it was so far away, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening.”

The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed that the sniper, who is a member of Joint Task Force 2, made the record-breaking shot.

“The Canadian Special Operations Command can confirm that a member of Joint Task Force 2 successfully hit a target at 3,540 metres,” the forces said in a statement. “For operational security reasons and to preserve the safety of our personnel and our Coalition partners we will not discuss precise details on when and how this incident took place.”