Suitcase with old photos, military records discovered in Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. -- Police are trying to find the family of a veteran after someone turned in a suitcase filled with documents detailing his career.

Moore police want to hear from anyone who knows Sillvester Lee Carpenter or his family.

Police said back in 2012, someone turned in a suitcase that contains a lot of Carpenter's military records and photos.

After having it for a few years, they're spreading the word through social media to try and find the owner.

The suitcase was found on the side of a road in Moore in an area that has since been redeveloped, near MacAlpine and SW 14th.

From what police can tell, Sillvester retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and lived in Moore for at least a portion of the 1960’s.