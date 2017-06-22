“The outcome would not have been good,” Cache of weapons discovered in public urination case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. - Deputies are scratching their heads after finding an plethora of weapons in the possession of a Georgia man.

Authorities tell KTLA that 28-year-old Christopher Goodine was taken into custody after two sheriff's deputies noticed him urinating in a planter at a train station.

While speaking with Goodine, officers searched his duffle bag for his identification card and discovered an array of weapons.

Deputies say they found a loaded AR-15 rifle, two loaded 30-round magazines, a loaded .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine, a machete-type knife, a rope, homemade silencers and several rounds of live ammunition.

"When you have someone walking around with this type of weaponry, this much ammunition the outcome would not have been good no matter what he was going to do," Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonell said. "Their proactive actions are commendable and may have saved a lot of lives on the transit system this afternoon or in our communities."

Investigators say there is no intelligence to indicate terrorism, and say it is too early to determine what Goodine planned to do with the weapons.

Goodine was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a silencer, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

In the past, he was arrested in a New York hotel wearing a bullet-proof vest, an empty gun holster and a ski mask.