Thunder Pick Terrance Ferguson in First Round of NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Terrance Ferguson in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night, going 21st overall.

Ferguson played last season for Adelaide in Australia’s National Basketball League.

The 6-7 shooting guard was born in Tulsa and grew up in Dallas, Texas, going to high school at Prime Prep Academy, where he became a McDonald’s All-American.

Ferguson verbally committed to play at both the University of Alabama and University of Arizona, but never signed a letter of intent at either school, before deciding to play in Australia for one year before becoming eligible for the NBA Draft.

The Thunder’s pick in the first round is their only pick in the draft unless they make a trade.