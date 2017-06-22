Vandals targeting Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

INDIAHOMA, Okla. – The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is supposed to be a retreat, but many wildlife officials say vandals are turning it into an eyesore.

Officials say visitors have been defacing the refuge with graffiti for several years, but the problem continues.

“There is absolutely nothing natural about the paint on rocks no matter what the message is, no matter what the intent is,” Deputy Refuge Manager David Farmer told KSWO. “It just detracts from the natural beauty of the landscape.”

Volunteers have spent the past weekend scrubbing the rocks around Mount Scott to get rid of the graffiti.

However, they are asking the public to help them keep the refuge clean.

If you see anyone spraying graffiti at the refuge, you are asked to call Comanche County Dispatch at (580) 355-9303. Also, you are encouraged to take a photo of the suspect, get a vehicle description and license plate number and a description of the person.

Officials say anyone caught defacing the land faces substantial fines and possible jail time.