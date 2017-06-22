Watch: Dozens of bikers escort bullied 10-year-old boy to school

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada – Dozens of bikers banded together to send a strong message for a Canadian boy who has been bullied all year.

After a year of torment, 10-year-old Xander Rose was escorted to his elementary school by dozens of bikers who learned about his struggle with bullies.

Bullying has been a hot topic in the community after three young people took their own lives in just six months.

“I didn’t want my child’s name to become another one on that list. That’s where it felt like it was going. We were watching him withdraw, he didn’t want to come to school, he didn’t want to come out of his bedroom most days,” said Katie Laybolt, Xander’s mother.

Laybolt decided to reach out to the biker group in hopes of saving her son.

Xander, who is full-status aboriginal, has been the target of racial slurs and has even been encouraged to kill himself by other students.

“I’ve been picked on all year,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Cape Breton School District’s board told CTV that there are resources and support systems in place for students who need help.

However, family members say that isn’t enough.

“We’re not going to see any real change. If you can’t admit there’s an issue, you can’t fix it,” Laybolt said.

Now, Xander hopes that he can help others who are being bullied.