8-month-old baby drowns in bathtub as mom uses Facebook Messenger

TEXAS – A mother, who was using Facebook Messenger as her 8-month-old daughter drowned in the bathtub, has been arrested.

Officials say 21-year-old Cheyenne Stuckey left her daughter, Zayla, in the bathtub with the water running.

She reportedly told the Parker County Sheriff’s Office the water was running for “only a couple of minutes.” She also told them as she left the bathroom, she “became distracted by another child and a television that was turned up loud.”

However, investigators discovered Stuckey had been on Facebook Messenger for 18 minutes while her daughter was in the tub unsupervised.

According to Inside Edition, she was also texting two other people at the time.

When Stuckey realized she had forgotten about Zayla in the tub, she told investigators, she ran into the bathroom to find her daughter face-down in the water and unresponsive.

Stuckey said she “did not know how” to resuscitate her daughter.

It was determined by an autopsy that Zayla died from drowning.

Stuckey’s three other children are now in foster care.

She was charged with reckless endangerment and injury to a child. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.