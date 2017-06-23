Body of missing 14-year-old girl discovered at Texas landfill

BEDFORD, Texas – It was news no parent ever wants to hear.

On Monday evening, family members say 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill took her dog for a walk to the dog park inside the apartment complex where she lives.

When she didn’t come home about 30 minutes later, her parents began looking for her.

According to KXAS, family members found Kaytlynn’s dog tied to a fence but she was nowhere to be found.

Immediately, her parents called police.

Authorities began investigating the case as a runaway until they discovered her body at a landfill in North Texas on Wednesday.

The police department said they “are shocked and saddened with this tragic news. We will pursue every lead, leave no stone unturned, and bring the person or persons responsible for Kaytlynn’s death to justice.”

Her cause and manner of death are still under investigation.