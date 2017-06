OKLAHOMA CITY – Happy Friday everyone!

A cold front will move through the state today, dropping highs below normal for this time of year.

We will see rain chances late tonight into early Saturday morning in southwestern Oklahoma.

A few areas will see flash flooding chances. The chance of rain for Oklahoma City will be low on Friday and Saturday.

This is the first official weekend of summer and highs will only make it into the mid-80’s thanks to Friday’s cold front.