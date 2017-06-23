Convicted rapist recently released from prison arrested for sexually assaulting 7-year-old

KANSAS – A convicted rapist who was recently released on parole from prison is back behind bars for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old.

23-year-old Corbin Breitenbach, who is a registered sex offender, was released from prison six weeks ago.

He had been sentenced to 68 months for choking and raping a 22-year-old woman. He was released on parole in April.

Now, Breitenbach is accused of entering a condo where a 7-year-old girl was sleeping, choked her until she was unconscious and then raped her on the balcony.

Officials say he did not know the child.

The little girl was taken to the hospital.

Inside Edition tried to contact District Attorney Marc Bennett but calls were not immediately returned.

Breitenbach is being held on a $1 million bond.

He is facing several charges such as attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.

His preliminary hearing is set for July 5. If he is convicted, he may face life in prison.