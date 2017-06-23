Fail: Not only was a 1-year-old unbuckled when he fell out of a vehicle, so was his car seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAREDO, Texas - A one-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after not only falling out of a moving vehicle into traffic, but also falling out of his car seat.

A woman captured the incident on her dashcam in Laredo, Texas.

"I couldn't believe it. I never thought that something like this would happen right before my eyes," the woman told KGNS.

As the vehicle in which the one-year-old was riding turned a corner, the back door flung open, toppling the unlatched car seat onto the road.

The unrestrained boy bounced right out of his car seat, scraping his face on the pavement.

"We started honking real quick because we saw him fall out. And so, the second driver, he just walked out of the vehicle and went toward the baby and the baby just ran into the stranger's arms," the woman said.

The video shows two people get out of the boy's vehicle, one grabbed the car seat, the other scooped up the crying child.

"I imagine my son falling out of a vehicle like that and it was very heartbreaking to see the baby crying, bloodied from his face as he, you know, hit the pavement, so it was really traumatic for me to see that," said the woman who recorded the incident.

Fortunately, his injuries were not severe. Paramedics arrived and treated the little boy for scrapes and bruises.

Laredo Police ticketed the driver for failing to buckle the boy.

Officers have not released whether the people inside the vehicle were the boy's parents.

The incident serves as a reminder to use the child-proof backseat door-lock features if your vehicle is equipped with them, or simply keep your doors locked when a small child in the car.

Safety advocates have pointed out for years that four out of five car seats are typically installed incorrectly, but a 2014 study shows more than 90% of new parents made at least one critical mistake while buckling in their newborns.

Click here for a state-by-state list of car seat safety checks performed at various health departments, where officials can show you the proper way to install a seat.

Or click here for free nationwide car seat safety check events conducted by Safe Kids coalition.