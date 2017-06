Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma State wrestler Johny Hendricks is back in Oklahoma this weekend for a mixed martial arts match.

Hendricks will be on a card on Sunday night starting at 8:00 at Chesapeake Arena.

He'll face Tim Boetsch in a non-title bout.

Hendricks is excited to be back in his home state, but he knows he has to keep his focus on the fight.

Hendricks worked out on Friday in OKC, and with some fans looking on, he was asked if he ever thought of growing a mullet like OSU football coach Mike Gundy.