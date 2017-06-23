GRAPHIC: Oklahoma police department investigating disturbing case of animal cruelty

CACHE, Okla. – Police in one Oklahoma town are searching for the person responsible for burning a dog on Tuesday.

According to the Cache Police Department’s Facebook page, the owner told police that she let her two dogs outside on Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

A short time later, she heard one of her dogs yelping.

She told officers that she ran outside and noticed that her 3-year-old Chihuahua was missing. She says she immediately began searching the backyard, but couldn’t find the dog anywhere.

She eventually found her pet on her front doorstep, suffering from severe burns to a third of its body.

“The fact that anyone would do such an evil and nasty thing to a small innocent dog, is nothing more than the definition of evil. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Cache Police Department immediately. Like and Share this post to get the word around! This is a felony, immoral and a heinous crime, and we will catch whomever is responsible,” the police department wrote.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $250 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Warning: Graphic image may be disturbing to some viewers.