Legacy Grill in Bricktown to become Charleston's by the end of summer

OKLAHOMA CITY –A restaurant that was revamped following the departure of an Oklahoma City Thunder star is being transformed again.

In September, the space in Bricktown that was previously occupied by Kd’s Southern Cuisine became Legacy Grill.

Legacy Grill focused on celebrated Oklahomans and their unique contributions to the world of athletics, business, entertainment, public policy and more, while offering an updated menu in the space.

Less than a year after the change, it seems that the restaurant will be revamped again.

Hal Smith Restaurant Group announced that Legacy Grill would close down on Sunday, June 25.

Following the closure, crews will begin working to change the restaurant into a Charleston’s.

The Charleston’s in Bricktown is expected to open to the public in late August.