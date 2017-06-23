Man, woman charged with murder in Dibble man’s shooting death

PURCELL, Okla. – Two people accused of a bizarre murder have officially been charged in the case.

Earlier this month, authorities began investigating after a body was found near Dibble in McClain County.

The body was found behind the home wrapped in sheets with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

After being unable to contact David Allen for several days, a friend and Allen’s son went to the home on June 12, and eventually found the body.

“I don’t think it’s truly hit yet. You never think of finding your dad in a field,” Brad Allen told NewsChannel 4. “We feel so bad for him, the way he went out and sitting out there for as long as he did is terrible.”

Court documents claim that 48-year-old Sherry Lynn Lowe and her reported lover, 22-year-old Logan Thacker, are behind Allen’s death.

“We’re looking at several motives right now, but we’re not sure which, what the exact motive is. We’re still interviewing both subjects right now,” said McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett.

On Friday, authorities officially charged Sherry Lynn Lowe and Logan Dean Thacker with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Lowe alleged that Thacker “came into the back door of the residence and told Lowe to get the dogs and to go out the front door.”

While she was outside, she said she heard a gunshot. When she went back inside the house, she said Thacker and Allen were gone but there was blood on the floor.

The affidavit states that Thacker came back inside and cleaned up the blood.

After abandoning Allen’s truck in a parking lot, officials say the pair planned to buy airline or bus tickets to travel to California.

However, they were quickly taken into custody.