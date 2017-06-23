Metro man who lives in agricultural zone upset over neighbor’s complaints against his roosters

EDMOND, Okla. – A metro man, who lives in an agricultural zone, is upset after his neighbor complained about his roosters.

The owner says his neighbor complained to the the City of Edmond about the noise and now he has to go before a judge.

The owner tells NewsChannel 4 the reason he moved to the area was to have farm animals, and animal noises are just part of the deal.

He says the city’s assistant attorney told him he will prosecute him based on the complaint.

The city also told us that the animal noise disturbance ordinance applies to agricultural zones just as it does to other zones.