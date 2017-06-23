Mother arrested after giving birth to newborn who tested positive for meth

ARDMORE, Okla. – A new mother is behind bars after her newborn tested positive for methamphetamine.

Court documents obtained by KXII allege that 23-year-old Kirsten Landeros used marijuana and methamphetamine throughout her pregnancy.

Investigators say Landeros gave birth to a baby girl in May, and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services immediately opened an investigation.

On Wednesday, Landeros was arrested for felony child neglect following that investigation.

Babies who are exposed to meth are at a higher risk of brain and spinal cord damage, heart defects, skeletal abnormalities and intestinal defects.