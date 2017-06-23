× Oklahoma City man arrested after witnesses spot him allegedly kissing young girl

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested an Oklahoma man after witnesses reportedly saw him kissing a young girl.

On May 26, officers were called to a home in northwest Oklahoma City after witnesses spotted a man kissing a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, a witness told officers that he saw 40-year-old Marion Cooper ‘french kissing’ an 11-year-old girl.

The victim reportedly told police that Cooper had kissed her dozens of times over the past six months.

Authorities arrested Cooper on a complaint of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.