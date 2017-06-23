Oklahoma couple arrested in Munchausen by proxy case

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa couple was taken into custody after allegedly bringing their 1-year-old daughter to several hospitals and fabricating symptoms of various illnesses.

Authorities arrested David Dodson and Veronica Reed on complaints of child neglect after a doctor in Owasso reported them to police.

Officials say the 1-year-old girl is a victim of Munchausen by proxy, which is a mental illness that results in caretakers making up symptoms for someone under their care.

Over the last several months, police tell FOX 23 that the couple admitted the girl to different emergency rooms more than a dozen times.

In fact, they are even accused of trying to make their daughter sick to prove that her symptoms were real.

In late 2016, the child was diagnosed with C. difficile, which is a bacterial infection caused by antibiotics.

“The child did get some illnesses, as a result, I think as a result of being given different medications at different hospitals,” said Cpl. Mark Kraft, with the Tulsa Police Department.

The child is now in DHS custody.