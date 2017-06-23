Old theater to be transformed into new Midtown market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Many people walk by a building in Midtown without a second glance, but the new owners are hoping to change that.

"Most people don't even notice it. They just drive right by it on their way to Barrios or Elemental Coffee, and forget that this is even here,” Jonathan Dodson, developer with Pivot Project, said.

Next spring, the former theater and church on N.W. 12th and Hudson will be transformed into a 6,500 square-foot market.

"You could buy produce and snacks for your house. Packaged food, Made In Oklahoma food, maybe some health and beauty products and flowers, so anything you'd need to set a dinner party at your house,” Allison Bailey, leasing agent for Hudson Street Market, said.

The Hudson Street Market will focus on local businesses, and organizers say there is nothing else like it in the state.

"People will be making food in front of you. The space is tight and exciting and there will be a lot of entrepreneurs and startup businesses,” Bailey said.

"We're going to tear out half of that so that when you walk into the market, you're able to see these awesome trusses and just the original roof line the way it was with the sky lights,” Dodson said.

The entire project will cost $8 million partly paid for with historic tax credits.

Pivot Project has a history of buying old buildings and restoring them. They recently redeveloped the Tower Theater and Sunshine Cleaners building in Oklahoma City.

"This is really the stuff we love to do,” Dodson said about redeveloping older buildings. "For us this is a way to create value, but also to save buildings that we think have a really important narrative to the context of Oklahoma City and its history."

Elk Valley Brewing Company will be just south of the market and Resolution Legal Group offices will be located in the north side building.

Construction is set to begin later this year. There are still open spaces for tenants.