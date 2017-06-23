Police: Man robbed at gunpoint after alleged suspects point out issue with car

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for four people who may know something about an armed robbery that occurred earlier this week.

On June 20, officers were called to a business in northwest Oklahoma City after a man told dispatchers he had been robbed.

The victim told police that he went to a store in the 2900 block of N.W. 10th St. to cash his check.

While inside the store, he saw four people but did not think much about them.

After leaving, he noticed a vehicle following him near N.W. 30th and Drexel. At that point, the victim told police that the vehicle pulled in front of him and one of the people that he saw at the store told him there was something in his tire.

According to the police report, the victim pulled over to check and was approached by two men. One of the men reportedly grabbed the victim by the throat and threatened to shoot him.

During that time, the report states the other man stole several things from the vehicle.

Authorities obtained images from a surveillance camera inside the store, and are hoping to speak with the people in the photos.

If you have any information on the alleged crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.