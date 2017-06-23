Sooner Coaching Staff Responsibilities Announced
Oklahoma’s football program has released the breakdown of the coaching assignments for new OU head football coach Lincoln Riley’s first staff.
Most of the assistants won’t have different responsibilities than in previous years, but there are some minor changes.
Riley will continue to call the offensive plays, but OU will have co-offensive coordinators in Cale Gundy and Bill Bedenbaugh.
Newly hired Ruffin McNeill will be assistant head coach, and Mike Stoops will remain as defensive coordinator.
Here is a breakdown of each coach’s responsibilities:
2017 OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL COACHING STAFF
Lincoln Riley, Head Coach/Quarterbacks
Ruffin McNeill, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Tackles
Mike Stoops, Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
Cale Gundy, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator/Inside Receivers
Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
Kerry Cooks, Assistant Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs
Jay Boulware, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs
Tim Kish, Inside Linebackers
Dennis Simmons, Outside Receivers
Calvin Thibodeaux, Defensive Ends