Sooner Coaching Staff Responsibilities Announced

Oklahoma’s football program has released the breakdown of the coaching assignments for new OU head football coach Lincoln Riley’s first staff.

Most of the assistants won’t have different responsibilities than in previous years, but there are some minor changes.

Riley will continue to call the offensive plays, but OU will have co-offensive coordinators in Cale Gundy and Bill Bedenbaugh.

Newly hired Ruffin McNeill will be assistant head coach, and Mike Stoops will remain as defensive coordinator.

Here is a breakdown of each coach’s responsibilities:

2017 OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL COACHING STAFF

Lincoln Riley, Head Coach/Quarterbacks

Ruffin McNeill, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Tackles

Mike Stoops, Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

Cale Gundy, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator/Inside Receivers

Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Kerry Cooks, Assistant Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Jay Boulware, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs

Tim Kish, Inside Linebackers

Dennis Simmons, Outside Receivers

Calvin Thibodeaux, Defensive Ends