Sweet: Soldier stops traffic to help geese cross Oklahoma road

MOORE, Okla. — A Good Samaritan stopped traffic to help a family of geese cross a busy Moore intersection.

It happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 19th and Telephone Rd. in Moore.

Emily Coker told NewsChannel 4 a soldier stopped traffic to help the geese cross the road.

Coker took to social media with a picture of the kind act because she felt this was a story that’s worth sharing.