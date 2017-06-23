Watch: Woman comes face-to-face with home intruder

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Florida woman’s quick thinking during a home invasion likely saved her from becoming a victim of assault.

The woman said she heard a noise outside, so she walked to her front door to see what it was.

When she returned to the bedroom, she came face-to-face with a home intruder.

“He had gloves on, he had a hoodie on, he had a mask on. So, he wasn’t trying to touch many things,” said told WFLA.

Moments later, the suspect forced her back to her bedroom and told her to get on the bed.

“I just told him, ‘You can take my stuff, you can take everything that you want, but you can’t take my body.’ And I just went for it, I yelled,” she said.

The victim ran to a window and let out a blood curdling scream.

At that point, the suspect ran from her home.

Neighbors heard her screaming and called police.