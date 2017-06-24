Children found barricaded in rooms by ropes, boards in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Four children were found alone in a Tulsa neighborhood. Two of them were barricaded inside their own rooms.

According to Fox 23, police were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw two children around the age of 10 walking the streets alone.

They gave those children a ride to their home where they found two more children barricaded inside.

Officials say when they went in, they saw paracord tied on two opposing doors. One child was in one room, another child was locked in the other.

One of the rooms had a sliding glass door that was covered with wooden boards.

The parents were reportedly found nearly seven miles away from the home. They had four more children with them.

Police told Fox 23 the children who were left alone appeared to be hungry.

All eight children were taken into state custody and placed with another family member.

No arrests have been made.