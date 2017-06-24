× Ex-Tulsa officer seeks delay before third murder trial

TULSA, Okla. – A former Tulsa police officer set to go on trial for a third time next week in the death of his daughter’s boyfriend is seeking a delay.

Shannon Kepler’s defense attorney asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday to postpone the trial that’s scheduled to begin Monday in district court.

The Tulsa World reports that Kepler is seeking a delay until the next county jury term starts in August. Defense attorney Richard O’Carroll cited concerns with the computerized jury selection process in the petition.

Kepler is accused in the August 2014 shooting death of his daughter’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jeremey Lake.

Trials in November and February resulted in mistrials due to hung juries.