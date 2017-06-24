Martha the Neapolitan mastiff wins title of World’s Ugliest Dog

Meet Martha! She’s now a world champion.

Her title?

World’s Ugliest Dog.

Martha is three-years-old and weighs 125 pounds.

She won the contest Friday night and was awarded $1,500, a trophy, and a trip to New York “for camera appearances.”

According to NBC news, Martha was rescued from the Dogwood Animal Rescue Project in Santa Rose and was nearly blind when she was younger.

She was also the only dog in the contest whose handler was not able to hold her.

The dogs were judged on audience reaction, first impressions and “unusual attributes.”

A 16-year-old Brussels Giffon-pug mix named Moe, who was also the oldest in the competition, took second place.