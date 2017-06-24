Oklahoma rescue dog recovering after being doused in gasoline

ATOKA, Okla. – A dog is recovering after her owner found her doused in gasoline in the backyard.

Mikayla Couch, one-year-old Sheba’s owner, said the incident happened within the two hours she was gone.

She said when she returned home from class, she found her gate open and Sheba lying on the ground, missing her collar and doused in gasoline.

“She was completely just drenched from head to toe, her ears were the worst part, looked like they just dumped it down her ears,” Couch said.

Couch asked her neighbors if they saw anything, but didn’t have any luck.

“We have a lot of break ins around here, maybe they tried to break in, she didn’t let them, maybe they got mad, maybe she snapped at them,” Couch said.

Couch told KXII she rescued Sheba a few months ago and that Sheba has been abused in the past. Before going to the pound, someone had injured Sheba’s throat which left her afraid of people.

“It’s very unfair, she’s had a very hectic life, she’s only a year old, so she’s been through a lot already,” Couch said.

Now, she’s hoping police find the person responsible.

“I hope whoever did it is found, I hope they are put in jail for what they did, it’s just cruel, I don’t understand why anyone would want to do it,” she said.