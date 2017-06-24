× Oklahoma teenager who went into cardiac arrest at church camp now “breathing on his own”

OKLAHOMA CITY – A teenager who went into cardiac arrest at church camp Monday is now breathing on his own, according to his family.

15-year-old Jake Hill was at camp when the incident happened.

“He was walking around, he started stumbling, he fell down and somebody approached him. He said he didn’t feel good,” said James Hill, Jake’s dad. “At one point, his eyes dilated and he stopped breathing.”

Thankfully, nurses were nearby and took action.

For 19 minutes, nurses performed CPR on Jake until paramedics arrived.

Jake was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. He was diagnosed with a rare genetic heart condition.

James said Jake’s progress wouldn’t be possible without the help from the “heroes that saved his life.”

As of Saturday, all of Jake’s tubes have been removed and he is now breathing on his own. They say he is also whispering and knows where he is.

According to the family’s Facebook post, doctors are calling Jake a “miracle child.”

They say despite the good news though, Jake’s battle of recovery will be a long road.

He will remain in the Intensive Care Unit for another week and doctors plan on completing the procedure on his heart next week.