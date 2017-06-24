Protest held after Oklahoma sex offender moves next door to his victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOW, Okla. - People lined a rural highway in Bristow Saturday, protesting a sex offender who moved next door to his victim.

Danyelle Dyer's uncle, Harold English, served time in prison for molesting her when she was a child. Now, he's out and living just yards away.

“I struggle with the emotions that it brings back and it brings back a lot of things I have put away for years that I don’t want to think about, and that I’ve kind of covered up and not spoken to many people about," said Dyer, who was protesting along with friends and family near the home where her uncle is living.

“Anger. I could not believe that the grandmother would let him move in, knowing what he had done to her," said friend Michele Dowdy.

“There is a reason to just despise this guy," said Danyelle's brother, Blake Dyer. “He’s never lived in this town, he’s never worked in this town, he wasn’t raised in this town and he moves in as close as he can to my sister.”

Danyelle says the protest is part of a bigger picture.

“Hopefully, not only will it change Oklahoma’s state law, but other states could possibly change their laws as well.”

She says there's a problem with the system because sex offenders are banned from living near places like schools and playgrounds, but not next door to their victims.

But she says being a victim isn't a badge of shame.

“It’s a great honor that I get to be the voice for so many men, women and children that have been abused," she said.

She says her story has gone international and her family is working with state lawmakers to get a law on the books during the next session that could protect other victims.

We also stopped by the home where her uncle lives, but again, were told to leave.