Thunder Introduces Oklahoma Native Terrance Ferguson

It’s the moment every basketball player dreams of.

Terrance Ferguson somehow knew it was his time to hold up a NBA jersey.

“Once the 20th pick came on I put my phone down, and I just had a feeling that my name was going to get called soon,” Ferguson, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s lone 2017 NBA draft pick, said. “I just put my head down, and I just put my head like this. Then they said Terrance, and it just went crazy. Tears started flowing down. I think I probably cried for like 20 minutes honestly. It was all just very exciting.”

Ferguson chose to take flight in pro ball in Australia over college ball in America.

An out of the ordinary experience for a teenager that impresses his new coach.

“I also like the fact that his journey hasn’t been easy,” Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach, said. “He’s had to deal with some difficulties. He’s had to deal with not starting overseas, coming off the bench, not playing a lot of minutes. He’s gone through some of that. I think guys only grow if they’ve got the mentality and desire to want to grow and develop, and I think Terrance is that kind of person.”

Sam Presti says there’s still paperwork to do before summer league is an option for Terrance, and that his role is an unknown for now.

“The only thing I could say is that he’s obviously been a contributor on a professional level before, and that, to me, is impressive,” Sam Presti, Thunder general manager, said. “It wasn’t like he was playing a huge role, but he’s figured out how to contribute with the talents that he has, and we’ll see if that fits with our team.”

Coming home.

That’s what Tulsa native Terrance Ferguson tweeted after the Thunder drafted him.

The 19-year-old spent the early years of his life in the Sooner state.

Once on Oklahoma soil again, Ferguson joked, that his first stop was Whataburger.

This season won’t be the first time he’s played on the floor at The Peake.

“To finally play in the NBA, and to finally play on the floor of Chesapeake Arena will definitely be exciting,” Ferguson said. “I played there in high school. It was like an empty crowd except family and friends, but to have the Thunder fans to be there, and to actually play on the floor I’m very excited. I can’t wait."