Tulsa County tallies $550k in costs related to 2015 shooting

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa County taxpayers are on the hook for more than $500,000 as officials continue to settle lawsuits and amass legal fees involving the 2015 shooting of an unarmed man by an ex-sheriff’s deputy.

An analysis by the Tulsa World found that the county topped $550,000 in public costs after settling this week with a former sheriff’s deputy who claimed he was wrongfully fired by then-sheriff Stanley Glanz.

Glanz left office in 2015 after being indicted for not releasing an internal report questioning the qualifications of the volunteer deputy who shot Eric Harris.

The ex-deputy, Robert Bates, is serving a four-year sentence for second-degree manslaughter.

Bates does not deny that he fatally shot Eric Harris, but he claims it was a mistake because he meant to use his Taser stun gun.

Several sheriff’s office employees claimed they were fired or forced to resign as fallout from the shooting grew.

Warning: This video may be considered graphic to some viewers.