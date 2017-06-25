Beautiful, warm end to the first weekend of summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s going to be a great end in store for the first weekend of summer.

Highs today will be in the mid-80’s with light winds from the southeast at 10-20 mph.

We will see scattered showers this afternoon across western Oklahoma. There’s a low chance of showers in OKC.

The next chance of rain on the OKC metro will be late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Highs will be back into the summer-time 90’s by mid-week, and we’ll see more rain chances as we head into next weekend.