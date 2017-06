OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a big week for politics in Washington.

Many people are waiting to see what the Congressional Budget Office has to say about the healthcare bill that will be debated in the Senate later this week.

The Flashpoint gang discusses what is in store for the bill when it heads to the Senate.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The youngest chair in the history of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, Anna Langthorn, joined the team to talk about the challenges that the party faces.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video