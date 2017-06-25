× Four people taken into custody following chase along I-35

MOORE, Okla. – Drivers along a busy Oklahoma interstate got caught in a bit of traffic caused by a pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., police attempted to perform a traffic stop on a truck in Cleveland County.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers with the Norman Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase.

Eventually, the alleged suspects crashed along I-35, just south of 4th St. in Moore.

Authorities say four people were taken into custody following the chase.

At this point, we do not know why the alleged suspects refused to stop.