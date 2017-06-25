× One dead after officer-involved shooting in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting took place shortly before 4:30 P.M. Sunday, near Southwest 15th and Robinson.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man pointing a gun at cars near a local business.

Two officers arrived on scene and located the suspect. According to police, the suspect was ordered multiple times to drop his weapon. When he did not comply, one officer fired multiple shots at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.