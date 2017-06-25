Oklahoma City elementary school slated to close is targeted by vandals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials say vandals targeted an elementary school just days after it was announced that it would likely close.

Last week, Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it would temporarily close North Highland Elementary School, which Superintendent Aurora Lora described as a “school in crisis.”

Under the proposal, North Highland’s 350 students would begin attending Britton Elementary in the fall.

The move is necessary, Lora said, because North Highland is lacking a principal and has no qualified candidates for the position. The office staff has resigned and only four core teachers are scheduled to return, according to a district press release.

On Friday, district officials learned that vandals had targeted North Highland Elementary School.

“On Friday night, North Highland Elementary was vandalized and sustained significant damage to a large part of the building, particularly the office spaces, hallways, classrooms and the showcase area where windows were smashed, school equipment was destroyed and paint was thrown on walls. District teams are now working around the clock to assess the damage, catalog items believed to have been stolen and secure the facility from further harm. OKCPS is also working with police and will be providing the security footage of the individuals who are responsible for the vandalism and theft of these public resources, which are so critical to the education of our children,” a statement from the Oklahoma City Public School District read.

At this point, officials say they do not have an estimate for the amount of damage the vandals caused to the property.

District leaders say they are currently sorting through security camera footage to find images of the suspects.

If you have any information on the crime, call Oklahoma City police.